Two weeks until Ga. Primary Election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are now just two weeks away from the Georgia Primary Election.

Even though nearly 5,000 people have already cast their ballots in Chatham County – there are still plenty of opportunities.

There are early voting Monday through Friday still and don’t forget this weekend – there is early voting on Saturday and Sunday. And thousands of people are taking advantage of those options.

The County has sent out 2,245 mail in ballots and already received 413 of them back. Remember those have to be returned by mail or in a drop box when the polls close on Election Day – which is exactly two weeks from Tuesday. You also have until Friday to request an absentee ballot by mail.

The County has seen nearly 5,000 voters cast their ballot in person at their five locations during the first week. Take a look at the totals for the first week of in-person voting – so far the first day was the lowest turnout with 874 voters but the highest day was Tuesday with 1,053 votes, but they still averaged more than 900 early voters a day.

“I don’t usually have time for regular voting plus I figured there would be less traffic so I am glad that I did come out early to vote, I walked in and was able to cast my ballot and I’m happy,” said Mokina Reeves, Chatham County voter.

“I wanted to make sure that I get my vote in, you got to vote, it’s important,” said Allen Weiss, Chatham County voter.

If you haven’t voted yet – you can learn more about the candidates Tuesday night during a forum at the Civil Right Museum Annex at 6 p.m. During that session you can hear from candidates for state school superintendent, U.S. Representative District 1, Commissioner of Labor, State Representatives for District 162,163 and 164 and for State Senator in districts 1 and 2.

Of course early voting is also happening right now at five locations across the county.

