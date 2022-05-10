Voters will decide whether to continue the TSPLOST program in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County commissioners are having a meeting to discuss their comprehensive plan through 2045 Tuesday.

This November, voters will decide whether to continue paying for projects included in that plan.

Voters are being asked whether to continue the TSPLOST program and that’s a penny tax that collects money for infrastructure programs.

The county commission chairman Carter Infinger is a big proponent of continuing TSPLOST.

He says if TSPLOST is renewed, it could bring in 70 million dollars over 5 years for county infrastructure projects.

Infinger says that the first TSPLOST program has brought in more than 27 million dollars so far and that roughly two thirds of the money collected comes from those living outside of Bryan County.

And as commissioners get set to go over their comprehensive plan which will lay out projects some of which will be funded through TSPLOST.

Infinger says it’s important to plan as growth continues in the county.

“We’re the fastest growing county in the state, 6th in the nation. It’s good and it’s bad, right? We need to plan for that and we have been planning for that. That’s why you see 144 widening, the new interchange, all these road projects that we’ve been doing. We’re ready for that. Infrastructure projects going in, the sewer coming from the mega site down to Savannah, all the water and sewer infrastructure is going to be put in in order to meet the demands of that growth in the years to come,” Infinger said.

And speaking of that mega site there’s been a lot of interest recently as to what industry will move into the more than 2000-acre site.

Infinger says that no decision has been made yet and that he won’t comment on speculation.

