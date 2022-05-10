Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Voters will decide whether to continue the TSPLOST program in Bryan Co.

Voters will decide whether to continue the TSPLOST program in Bryan Co.
Voters will decide whether to continue the TSPLOST program in Bryan Co.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County commissioners are having a meeting to discuss their comprehensive plan through 2045 Tuesday.

This November, voters will decide whether to continue paying for projects included in that plan.

Voters are being asked whether to continue the TSPLOST program and that’s a penny tax that collects money for infrastructure programs.

The county commission chairman Carter Infinger is a big proponent of continuing TSPLOST.

He says if TSPLOST is renewed, it could bring in 70 million dollars over 5 years for county infrastructure projects.

Infinger says that the first TSPLOST program has brought in more than 27 million dollars so far and that roughly two thirds of the money collected comes from those living outside of Bryan County.

And as commissioners get set to go over their comprehensive plan which will lay out projects some of which will be funded through TSPLOST.

Infinger says it’s important to plan as growth continues in the county.

“We’re the fastest growing county in the state, 6th in the nation. It’s good and it’s bad, right? We need to plan for that and we have been planning for that. That’s why you see 144 widening, the new interchange, all these road projects that we’ve been doing. We’re ready for that. Infrastructure projects going in, the sewer coming from the mega site down to Savannah, all the water and sewer infrastructure is going to be put in in order to meet the demands of that growth in the years to come,” Infinger said.

And speaking of that mega site there’s been a lot of interest recently as to what industry will move into the more than 2000-acre site.

Infinger says that no decision has been made yet and that he won’t comment on speculation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Business owners in Bryan Co. may be eligible for military tax credits
Business owners in Bryan Co. may be eligible for military tax credits
Sugar Shack for sale
Sugar Shack for sale
Bluffton company donates 75,000 diaper changing kits to Ukraine
Bluffton company donates 75,000 diaper changing kits to Ukraine
Savannah Mayor asking local, federal prosecutors make gun violence cases a top priority
Savannah Mayor asking local, federal prosecutors make gun violence cases a top priority