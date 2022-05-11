Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Advisory committee meets to discuss impact fees in Savannah

Advisory committee meets to discuss impact fees in Savannah
Advisory committee meets to discuss impact fees in Savannah(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s elected leaders could soon follow the lead of other cities in the state by adopting an impact fee.

Impact fees in Georgia are one-time fees charged to land developers to help offset costs of expanding infrastructure and other facilities to support new growth.

It’s something Mayor Van Johnson said this week that he and others on council have been looking at for some time.

WTOC sat in on this morning’s impact fee committee meeting to see how the discussion’s going.

Back in January, Savannah City Council members appointed seven members to the impact fee advisory committee. That group is tasked with working on an impact fee ordinance that works for both the City and developers.

Savannah architect and advisory committee member, Patrick Shay, says he believes it’s all about fairness, making sure that new developments pay their fair share for the added burden they have on the city’s infrastructure and services they use.

“We just have to make sure that we do it in a way that’s not too disruptive to the development community as a whole. Because developers can choose what communities they invest in,” said Shay.

One concern Shay raised during this morning’s meeting was how an extra fee could affect developing affordable housing, saying exemptions need to be considered to keep new construction from being so expensive that they pass the bill to renters and buyers.

“Affordable housing developments are what developers call thin deals, there’s not a whole lot of profit in them. So we have to make sure they’re not made too thin by what’s being proposed.”

Shay says it’s his hope whatever the city decides to do could serve as a model for the rest of the state.

The advisory committee’s methodology report will be presented to City Council for the first time at the end of June.

The goal is to have an impact fee ordinance adopted by this fall.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

City, Mercy Housing celebrate opening of new affordable housing in Savannah Gardens
City, Mercy Housing celebrate opening of new affordable housing in Savannah Gardens
Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released
Delaware Attorney General asks for a federal investigation after lacrosse team bus stop and search
Beaufort community members debate over how to preserve the Robert Smalls House
Beaufort community members debate over how to preserve the Robert Smalls House
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds