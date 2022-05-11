Sky Cams
Better Speech and Hearing Month

By Kyle Jordan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Speech and hearing disorders can often go unnoticed or undiagnosed, over fear of being singled out, or just a lack of knowledge.

But May is all about raising awareness. WTOC was at Audiology and Hearing Aid Services to highlight Better Speech and Hearing Month.

This morning we’re focusing on the importance of hearing on your overall health care and what you can do to get help, nd how technology is benefiting more than ever.

We were joined by Dr. Cori Palmer and Dr. Sara King this morning.

Hearing loss can impact your communication, but also can impact your physical health, mental health and even relationships.

Identifying problems at an early stage is key to allow for treatment and therapy.

If you suspect it’s a problem, get checked now.

Hearing loss symptoms can be different for anyone.

From May 16 through 31st, Audiology and Hearing Aid Services is offering the “Hear for Your Health” Event.

This includes a complimentary appointment for a screening and consultation with an Audiologist, hearing aid check and chance to try some life-changing technology.

Also - SLP Appreciation Day or National Speech Pathologist Day is next Wednesday, May 18.

