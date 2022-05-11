Breezy day with lots of sunshine ☀️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It won’t be quite as cool Wednesday morning with morning temperatures in the mid 50s, still below our average low of 62 degrees! It’ll be sunny all day with temperatures in the lower 70s at lunchtime and highs near 80 degrees. It’ll be a bit breezy again, with a northerly wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 8.9′ 4:33AM I 3.1′ 11:01AM I 8.9′ 5:12PM

Most of Thursday will also be dry with cloud cover increasing and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70. A few showers along the coast are possible during the evening as a low pressure system approaches.

Friday looks to be our wettest day out of the next week. A broad area of low pressure will move toward the coast and inland, bringing in a good chance of widespread showers along with some thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but moderate and much needed rainfall is likely, mainly north of I-16

Isolated afternoon showers are possible this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

For boaters, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 6AM Friday waves will be 4 to 5 feet with wind gusts of 25 knots possible.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

