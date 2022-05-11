Calvary Day School honors first Black Valedictorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduation season is here, and one local high school senior is making history.

WTOC spent some time at Calvary Day School with a young woman, ready to change the world, after shattering the glass ceiling.

“I’m honestly really excited for what’s to come, but it’s bittersweet leaving some of my classmates especially the ones I’ve spent a lot of time with,” said Victoria Grimes.

Calvary Day School Senior Victoria Grimes started her journey at the school five years ago and immediately made a name for herself.

“I came to Calvary my 8th grade year after Bible Baptist shut down,” she said. “I’ve loved my experience, I’ve been exposed to so many things like yearbook, theatre, I became a theatre kid.”

Her accomplishments inside the classroom are even more impressive.

“I’m a Georgia Merit Scholar. Top 10 or 20 percent of students in the state.... I’ve won all the subject awards for math, science, English and history for all four years of school here... I’ve kept a 4.0 since my academic career started in kindergarten.”

And just last week, during our interview, she learned of her biggest accomplishment to date. Grimes is the first African American Valedictorian in Calvary Day School’s 60+ year history.

“Oh wow, ecstatic just to make history at this school. I never thought I would be able to do that, a little girl at Bible Baptist becoming the first African American valedictorian is a very big honor.”

An honor she earned with hard work, dedication, and the drive to inspire little black girls with big dreams.

“My motivation comes for little girls like I once was. To make them proud. Growing up I didn’t see a lot of representation of people like me becoming things like valedictorian or salutatorian in environments I grew up in.”

She says she would not be where she is today without the her incredible support system.

“This is not a one woman show... Nights of my mom staying up with me to keep me company while i was studying for exams...or she was helping me study for exams.”

This fall her academic career continues at Georgia Tech, where she will study civil engineering. As she prepares for her next step, she offered this advice for any student with big goals to make a difference.

“You have to want it. You have to want it. I’ve had this dream of mine since I was itty bity, little.”

