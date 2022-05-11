Sky Cams
Delaware State University President releases a statement following the Liberty Co. sheriff’s Tuesday news conference

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Delaware State University President Tony Allen released a statement following the Liberty County Sheriff’s Tuesday news conference regarding the Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus search.

Liberty County officials say the bus was pulled over for driving in the left lane, and deputies searched the bags of athletes after a K-9 alert.

At first, the sheriff said the search of the athletes bags didn’t happen but Wednesday he clarified the statements saying his words were a mistake.

Here is the The Delaware State University President Tony Allen statement below:

“I spoke with Sheriff William Bowman of Liberty County on Tuesday and note his acknowledgment to me and at his press event of the historic concerns of African Americans in traffic stops with law enforcement. He even indicated an interest in reaching out to our lacrosse team for feedback to assist his department in improving its approach to people of color. I look forward to hearing from him exactly how he would like to proceed in that regard,” Tony Allen said.

