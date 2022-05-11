Sky Cams
Employment training programs available to Savannah residents

The City of Savannah is launching a new program to help provide job training for a number of...
The City of Savannah is launching a new program to help provide job training for a number of jobs from kitchen cooks to early childcare education.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is launching a new program to help provide job training for a number of jobs from kitchen cooks to early childcare education.

This is geared towards people in the low to moderate income levels, if you qualify to get some job training, there is no cost for tuition and supplies.

There are two different programs the city is offering - one is a Culinary Kitchen Cook Program, which provides eight weeks of training to work as a kitchen cook, in customer service, or as a ServSafe Manager.

The other program is for a child development associate - which is 12 weeks of training. After certification this will help advance your career in early childcare and education.

“We definitely want to help people get back into the workforce, we want to give them an advantage to help move them along and make this a little easier for them as well and I think it definitely opens the doors for individuals who may not have the resources to participate in programs and we want to let them know there is a place to go get help,” said Human Services Director Kerri Reid.

To cover all costs for these programs, the city is cashing in some of their federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as money from the Community Development Block Grant.

There are limited spots for these programs, so to see if your income qualifies to get some job training and get to work, head to their website to apply. Once the spots are full, they hope to start up the programs early next month.

