Final meeting discussing accessory dwelling units Wednesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Tuesday, it is the last meeting to ask your questions and share your input on possible changes to accessory dwelling units, also known as carriage houses.

This all ties into something city council talks about a lot, which is affordable housing and using these accessory dwelling units as more housing opportunities for people in the community.

An accessory dwelling unit is a structure used as an individual residential unit located on the same lot as the principal dwelling.

This phase is all about gathering information and hearing from the public.

There have been a lot of questions - can they build them? Can they upgrade? How can you use them? What regulations will there be?

All of the input will be taken into consideration before any next steps in this process.

“This is an opportunity for us to provide more housing that is affordable, accessible and available for Savannah residents,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

“Being that we are building for density we want to make sure that affordable housing is at the forefront, if you want to use accessory dwellings, some people just want to live alone in one bedrooms and if that is something they desire we want to be able to give the public the opportunity to buy into it,” said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett.

Alderman Leggett will be hosting the meeting. Anyone can join this meeting to share your thoughts. The meeting is on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

