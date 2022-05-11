Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gov. Kemp and the Department of Revenue will began issuing one time tax refunds in May.

This allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.

People that file single and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250.

Head of Household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375.

Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500.

They say the refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability.

“Due to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and our measured reopening that prioritized protecting both lives and livelihoods, Georgia is in a position to issue these one-time refunds,” said Governor Kemp.

The Department of Revenue says they anticipate issuing all the refunds by early August for returns filed by April 18, 2022 and your refund will not be issued until your 2021 tax return has been processed.

