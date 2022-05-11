Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas; faulty hoses can leak fuel

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same...
The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.(MGN / GNU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. - most for a second time - because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine.

That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Owners will be notified starting July 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Wildfires in New Mexico continue to grow, as extreme conditions fuel the spread.
New Mexico wildfires fueled by extreme conditions
Spots of coral bleaching is seen in the Great Barrier Reef this year.
Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply
Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
New Mexico wildfire advances in Rocky Mountains foothills
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say