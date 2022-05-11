Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

K9 Rio retires from the Statesboro police department

K9 Rio retires from the Statesboro Police Department
K9 Rio retires from the Statesboro Police Department(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As K9 Rio retires from the Statesboro police department, his handler says Rio’s had nothing short of an exemplary career.

Rio got his retirement sendoff Tuesday after joining the department more than eight years ago.

According to handler Corporal Kyle Briley, Rio has deployed 3,146 times, assisted in 832 arrests, and conducted 100 K9 demonstrations.

He retires as one of three K9s for the department. He says they work and train more than people realize.

“I do think people would be surprised at the amount of work they do, but also the amount of work it takes to keep them ready to do that work as well,” Cpl. Kyle Briley said.

“K9 Rio, we thank you for your more than eight years of distinguished service to Statesboro Police Department. You can now take your well-deserved rest. K9 Rio is 10-42 and cleared for retirement.”

Followers of Rio and the Georgia Police K9 Foundation have already watched that “end of shift” call video 2.5 million times on TikTok.

They hope to have Rio’s successor not replacement in place on the team over the summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Top Teacher: Lee Sulham
Top Teacher: Lee Sulham
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Advisory committee meets to discuss impact fees in Savannah
Advisory committee meets to discuss impact fees in Savannah
Delaware State University President releases a statement following the Liberty Co. sheriff’s...
Delaware State University President releases a statement following the Liberty Co. sheriff’s Tuesday news conference