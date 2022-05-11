Plane off the runway at the Beaufort Executive Airport

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A plane was off the runway at the Beaufort Executive Airport Tuesday.

According to airport staff no one was injured.

They say a single engine plane aborted takeoff, went off the runway, and ended up in the marsh.

Beaufort county officials say there were no fuel spills.

They are still working to get the plane out of the water.

The airport will remain closed until then.

