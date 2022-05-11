Sky Cams
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosts the United Negro College Fund Luncheon

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosted the United Negro College Fund Luncheon Wednesday.

The organization provides students with the support they need to get to and through college.

Throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, seven students received scholarships totaling more than 24 thousand dollars.

Mayor Johnson speaking about his own experience at Savannah State University and how the scholarships can change students’ lives.

“Kids come from all over the country and there are different standards for education. And there are folks that I know when I went to Savannah State that weren’t really prepared to come to Savannah State but they left Savannah State being prepared to take over the world,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

UNCF has helped over 500,000 students achieve their goals over their 77-year history.

