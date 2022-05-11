St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit at West Chatham YMCA on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Wednesday, the St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be at the West Chatham YMCA.

The mobile unit provides on-site 2D and 3D mammograms. A referral is not required, however patients must have an active physician (seen in the last 18 months) for reporting purposes. Also, one year must have passed since the patient’s previous mammogram.

The mobile unit will be at the West Chatham YMCA, 165 Isaac G. Laroche Drive in Pooler, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. To learn more or schedule your appointment, call 912.819.6140.

