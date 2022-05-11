Top Teacher: Lee Sulham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The students at Statesboro High School are excited that their teacher Lee Sulham received this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

“It’s one of the most rewarding jobs, you can have,” Lee Sulham said.

Sulham teaches 9th grade history.

“I hope you can learn from the past to hopefully lead you through your future. that’s kind of where we are as history teachers,” Lee Sulham said.

Sulham wants his students to understand the subject but also think critically about the situations they talk about in class. and maybe connect them to the present day.

“Honestly, I just want them to understand that history is an ongoing thing, it doesn’t end when the story ends,” Lee Sulham said.

Sulham says he wants most of all to see each of his students succeed.

“I just hope to be a positive influence, they don’t have to love my class,” Lee Sulham said.

For me it’s about reaching out to each student and getting them to where they need to be so, they can move on in their education.

