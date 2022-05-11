What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School is out for the summer in just a few weeks!

And this summer will look a lot different than the last couple of years, with children over five now able to get vaccinated against COVID 19. But, what about the little ones who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet? I’m sure you have questions, and we have answers!

Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates joined us as we wrap up the school year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.