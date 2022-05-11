Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19

What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19
What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School is out for the summer in just a few weeks!

And this summer will look a lot different than the last couple of years, with children over five now able to get vaccinated against COVID 19. But, what about the little ones who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet? I’m sure you have questions, and we have answers!

Dr. Ben Spitalnick of Pediatric Associates joined us as we wrap up the school year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Calvary Day School honors first Black Valedictorian
Calvary Day School honors first Black Valedictorian
Better Speech and Hearing Month
Better Speech and Hearing Month
What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19
What you need to know about summer safety and COVID-19
Better Speech and Hearing Month
Better Speech and Hearing Month