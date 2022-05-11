Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser kicked off Wednesday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was the kickoff to Wine, Women, and Shoes and it’s all to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

This is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the organization.

The luncheon and fashion show was held in downtown Savannah.

Two of WTOC’s anchors Sam Bauman and Max Diekneite are shoe guys this year.

They strutted and danced down the runway showing off their outfits all to raise money for a great cause.

They are battling it out to be crowned the King of Sole and they have another event coming up tonight.

“So what we’re hoping is, cause we both need to raise some money here, everybody comes out to bar food sports tonight, open till midnight. Portions of the proceeds for the entire day and tonight will go to our cause which is of course the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser of the Coastal Empire helps families in our area.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosts the United Negro College Fund Luncheon
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosts the United Negro College Fund Luncheon
Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser kicked off Wednesday
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosts the United Negro College Fund Luncheon
Pink ribbon
St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit at West Chatham YMCA on Wednesday