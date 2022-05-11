Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser kicked off Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was the kickoff to Wine, Women, and Shoes and it’s all to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.

This is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the organization.

The luncheon and fashion show was held in downtown Savannah.

Two of WTOC’s anchors Sam Bauman and Max Diekneite are shoe guys this year.

They strutted and danced down the runway showing off their outfits all to raise money for a great cause.

They are battling it out to be crowned the King of Sole and they have another event coming up tonight.

“So what we’re hoping is, cause we both need to raise some money here, everybody comes out to bar food sports tonight, open till midnight. Portions of the proceeds for the entire day and tonight will go to our cause which is of course the Ronald McDonald House fundraiser of the Coastal Empire helps families in our area.”

