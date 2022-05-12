Sky Cams
Blue Star Memorial Highway marker unveiled and rededicated
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Welcome Center off of I-95 has a new addition, and it’s more than two years in the making!

The Blue Star Memorial Highway marker was unveiled and rededicated Wednesday.

It’s put in place to honor men and women in the U-S Armed Services.

The restoration was made possible by the The Garden Club of Georgia, Orleander District and The Garden Club of Pooler in collaboration with the Department of Transportation.

The marker was put into storage during construction of the new welcome center, and after two years of searching, they finally found it!

Then, they restored and rededicated the sign, organizers say it’s an important recognition for veterans and people in the military.

“We like to put them at rest areas so that those they are intended for will hopefully pass by and see and realize that their service is not in vain, that they’re appreciated by not only the Garden Club but everyone,” Jan these said.

“Very emotional. The respect that veterans deserve, no matter where they serve. It’s greatly appreciated that veterans are honored down here,” Kenneth Hensley said.

Organizers say this is part of an effort to continue to restore similar markers across the state.

