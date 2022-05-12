Butch Miller hopes Republican voters back him on the ballot in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a dozen candidates want to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor.

With Geoff Duncan not seeking reelection, people on both sides of the political aisle want voters to choose them.

Butch Miller spoke to a roomful of political supporters in Statesboro as he campaigns to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor.

He contends that he’s the most experienced and qualified candidate.

“I have consistently delivered on conservative policies, conservative legislation, and conservative governance for a dozen years,” Sen. Butch Miller said.

He’s served three terms in the state senate representing Gainesville and surrounding communities. He also serves as the current Senate Pro Tem.

He points to several bills he led in the 2022 session.

“Things like eliminating Critical Race Theory in schools, that was my bill. Protecting girls’ sports, that was my bill,” Sen. Butch Miller said.

Owning his own car dealership, he says he understands what small businesspeople need government to do - and not do- so they can be successful and contribute to the economy.

“We want to make sure Georgia remains a great place to do business, a great place to raise a family, and a great place to retire,” Sen. Butch Miller said.

He hopes Republican voters back him now to be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.