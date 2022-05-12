Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Henna tattoos

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The term includes roughly 50 ethnic groups with roots in more than 40 countries, including a person having origins from the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent.

And today we’re highlighting a beautiful tradition that has been practiced for over 5,000 years - henna tattooing!

Urshita Bhagat from UB Henna and Company joined us on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
‘It really hit hard for us’: Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds
Sugar Shack for sale
Sugar Shack for sale
Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released
Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference

Latest News

Trolley tour highlights Henry Ford era in Richmond Hill
Trolley tour highlights Henry Ford era in Richmond Hill
Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend
Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend
Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend
Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend
Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Henna tattoos
Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Henna tattoos