Construction on courthouse in Toombs County is on schedule

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drive through Toombs County, you’ve likely seen the work underway on the new courthouse. Construction started about a year ago and county leaders say that it’s right on schedule.

Just a few days ago the dome on top of the building was locked into place … yet another indication, to the county, that the building will be ready for move-in by January 2023.

A little over a year ago the groundbreaking for the construction was held and now the building is taking shape. The county says the courthouse will be three floors, with a small basement.

It’ll house four courtrooms, hearing rooms, county offices, the Board of Elections and more. The new courthouse will be more than 50,000 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet bigger than the existing one.

The roughly $36 million project, all made possible by SPLOST, also includes the addition being put onto the jail. County Manager, John Jones, says they’re adding around 70 beds, renovating all of the electronics and the booking area of the jail.

Overall, Jones says, this is great for the growing community.

“Just like the previous courthouse, which was built in 1964, served our community extremely well for 50 plus years we anticipate that this building here will do the same for the next 50 years. Serving our community as it grows with the needs that we need to have for judicial and county services.”

Once they move into this building, Jones says the old courthouse will be torn down and turned into a parking lot.

