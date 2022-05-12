Sky Cams
Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

