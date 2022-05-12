Election leaders from Chatham County address ballot misprint

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections says especially in a redistricting year it’s important for voters to know exactly who should be on their ballot.

Early last week a voter casting an early ballot noticed something off with the list of candidates. That voter knew they should’ve been voting for the 165th House of Representative race, but instead, had options from the 162nd House Race.

Thomas Mahoney, the chairman for the Chatham County board of elections said, ”a voter brought it to our attention because they were well educated. They went onto the My Voter Page and looked at their sample ballot ahead of time. And they knew that wasn’t their correct ballot. So that was tremendous to have voters educated that well.”

However, Mahoney says seven voters cast their votes using the ballot with the misprint. Three who voted absentee could be identified and tracked down to get new ballots. But four voters could not, and all the ballots with errors were cancelled.

“In that process of proofing the ballots that one error got through on us.” Mahoney says there are now notices at early voting locations letting voters know that the error occurred, and reiterated how important it is for voters to be prepared before going to the polls.

“You can’t walk into this primary without having looked through the sample ballot. You’re going to have to look at it ahead of time, and really on any election. So you’re going to have to be prepared, and the voter that brought this error to our attention was well prepared.”

