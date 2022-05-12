Elementary students participate in 20th annual Quickthink-a-thon

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, students in Effingham County put their knowledge to the test for the 20th annual Quickthink-a-thon! It’s a spelling-bee style challenge where students answer questions about making smart decisions.

Elementary school students from all throughout Effingham County gathered today to do one thing—think quickly. Our very own Mike Cihla was there to ask the hard-hitting questions.

Second graders from eight elementary schools cheered on their classmates as they answered questions about personal safety and making smart choices. It’s a 20 year long tradition in Effingham County.

Each student received three questions about anything from what to do when a stranger approaches you, to how to handle a house fire. Then, the answers were scored by a panel of judges. Competition was tough and one student from Sand Hill Elementary came out on top.

Adeline Harvey said, “It feels amazing. I really didn’t think this would happen. It’s a lot to take in, but I can’t believe I really won.”

And Adeline says, it’s helped her learn important lessons.

“So, if you ever get in one of these problems, you know how to solve it and you know the right way to be safe.”

Adeline won a trophy and a new bike. Three runners-up also received trophies

