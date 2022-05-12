Event held in Bluffton to prepare for hurricane season

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - With hurricane season less than three weeks away, the Lowe’s in Bluffton decided to hold an informational event today with free 5 gallon buckets to show it can be this easy to be prepared for the upcoming season.

Trish Montesano, the Store Manager at Lowe’s, “we have what they need to prepare for that. We have a checklist for them and we try to make it as easy as possible for our community to be prepared.”

All the people out today just want to get the message out that you shouldn’t wait until the season starts to be ready.

“I have been in stores where we run out of supplies. Supply chain right now since Covid has still be a struggle so come and get it while we have it.”

Lowe’s says they will obviously restock items when they can, but say right now there’s no risk of walking out of here empty handed. Throughout the season, just like today, they’ll have food trucks in the parking lot, trying to create an inviting and fun vibe for when you do decide to get prepared.

The sheriff’s office says that’s something you have a responsibility to do.

“We handle getting the evacuation routes planned and getting the shelters planned, that’s what we do at emergency management. But each individual needs to be responsible for themselves to have a personal plan for all emergencies,” said Col. Neil Baxley, the emergency management division commander with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowes will also be giving away free buckets to the first 100 people at Saturday’s big event in Oyster Factory Park.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

