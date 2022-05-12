Keller Williams holds day of service at Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is Keller Williams Red Day.

It’s a day of service for the real estate agency where they give back to an organization in the Savannah community.

This year they decided to do so at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. This is an annual tradition they do every year on the second Thursday of May.

Today, real estate agents took the time to help clean up, paint and beautify the facility.

Company officials spoke about what it means to them to give back.

“We work here, we live here, it’s a part of our lives so giving back is a natural thing for us. This is where we survive, where we make our living. So giving back to the community is a very important part of us. And that’s why we do this every second Thursday of May. It’s just what we do.”

The real estate company also announced they will be sponsoring summer camp scholarships for children at the boys and girls club.

