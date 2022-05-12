Pilot and passenger safe after plane lands in marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Planes fly in and out of the Beaufort Executive Airport every day, but normally without the issues that came around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The pilot started the takeoff roll, made the decision to abort the takeoff but wasn’t able to stop the airplane on the surface,” Jon Rembold, Airport Director said.

Thankfully both the pilot and passenger are safe.

The plane, meanwhile, took some damage as it went through the safety zone and into the marsh, something that rarely happens here.

“Since I’ve been here 8 1/2 years this is the first one we’ve had to pick out of the marsh.”

That had to be done by crane and Rembold says the plane was finally extracted by 1:30 a.m.

He says everyone involved is glad this anomaly didn’t go worse.

“Anytime something like this happens if pilots take certain actions the airplane can go sideways, it can turn over, all kinds of things. This pilot seemed to I guess make a series of good decisions in a bad situation and averted a disaster.”

Rembold says they don’t know what went wrong with the plane itself to cause the pilot to not feel safe taking off and says the FAA will be looking into it.

