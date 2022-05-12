Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Repertory Theater is back after the pandemic shut down so many live performances for two years.

And they are kicking off their 2022 season in a big way this weekend with a visit from a two-time Tony Award winning actor and his one-man show.

“On Beckett” is the first of four shows Savannah Rep will put on in 2022.

Here to give us a preview of it - and the entire season - executive director, Ryan McCurdy and board chair, Stephen Plunk.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.