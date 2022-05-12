Trolley tour highlights Henry Ford era in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, but an American icon knew there was something special about the area nearly a century ago. The Richmond Hill Historical Society is leading tours to see Henry Ford’s influence on the area once known as Ways Station.

The annual guided trolley tours highlight many of the properties Ford built for the community in the 1930s. This includes stops at the Bryan County Courthouse Annex, the Mary-Martha Chapel, Community House, and the bakery. The museum is also the old kindergarten school house.

The crown jewel of the tour is a visit to Henry and Clara Ford’s winter residence on what was Richmond Hill Plantation, now known as The Ford Field and River Club. The home sits inside this gated community, so the trolley tour is a rare opportunity to see the property on the Ogeechee River and go inside the mansion.

“It’s on the National Register of Historic Places,” Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Christy Sherman said. “It’s typically closed to the public so we are very happy to be able to offer this for guests to see both inside and outside. Once people are inside they’ll see beautiful interiors, the morning room which is kind of a library, a beautiful staircase, broad windows showcasing the Ogeechee River, Clara’s dining room with some of the original features that still exist, and then the upstairs has five bedrooms.”

Tours are available starting at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The tours begin and end at the Richmond Hill History Museum, located at 11460 Ford Avenue. Tickets are $45 and can be reserved on the Historical society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.