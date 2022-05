SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed two lanes of traffic on the Talmadge Bridge headed into South Carolina.

The Savannah Police Department tweeted that officers are on scene working a two vehicle crash.

Serious injuries have been reported.

Please seek a different route.

#SPDTraffic Officers are working a two vehicle crash on the Talmadge Bridge. Two lanes of traffic headed into SC are currently closed. Serious injuries are reported. Please seek an alternate route. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.