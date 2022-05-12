Sky Cams
Tybee businesses preparing for summer rush

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - In just two weeks visitors will be flooding Tybee Island for the Memorial Day Holiday.

Already businesses on the island are gearing up for big crowds.

Throughout the entire year last year there were 6.6 million visitors to the island, of course with their busy season being the summer and the unofficial start to summer now just two weeks away.

Already the island is busy – business at the Tybean Art and Coffee Bar started to pick up around spring break.

They have seen things drop off slightly but expect that by Memorial Day, they will be extremely busy.

Tybean says they are fully staffed and prepared to take on the big crowds to come to the island starting up real soon.

“We’ve been just trying to get staffing down, scheduling, stuff like that and make sure we have all the inventory because with the way COVID has been, getting certain things, we are out of large lids so everybody gets a dome lid now, it just kind of weird but we are trying,” said Colton Burton, Tybean shift leader.

Burton said they saw strong numbers over the winter months this year as well so they are anticipating big summer business.

Already you can tell traffic on the island is starting to pick up. We know college students are starting to get out for the year and other schools will be on summer break in just a few weeks so remember this summer on Tybee, be prepared for extra traffic and give yourself plenty of time to find parking.

State recognizes Port Wentworth's comprehensive plan, city manager looking to the future
Blue Star Memorial Highway marker unveiled and rededicated
