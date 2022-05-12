Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Warm day with chance of showers tomorrow 🌧️

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures will start off a little bit warmer with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s at daybreak. There will be more clouds around with a northerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures start out in the lower 70s with afternoon highs only in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible along the coast after sunset.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 8.8′ 5:26AM I 2.3′ 11:52AM I 9.2′ 6:03PM

Friday looks to be our wettest day out of the next week. A broad area of low pressure will move toward the coast and inland, bringing in a good chance of widespread showers along with some thunderstorms throughout the day. The severe threat is low, but moderate and much needed rainfall is likely, mainly north of I-16

Isolated afternoon showers are possible this weekend along the sea breeze with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

For boaters, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 4PM Thursday waves will be 4 to 6 feet with wind gusts of 25 knots possible. Conditions improve this weekend into next week.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Low pressure approaches Thursday
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-11-2022
First Alert Weather
Breezy day with lots of sunshine ☀️
Wetter weather returns on Friday
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 2 5.11