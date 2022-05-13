Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds
Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
‘It really hit hard for us’: Delaware Lacrosse player reacts to traffic stop and search in Liberty County
Sugar Shack for sale
Sugar Shack for sale
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released
Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released

Latest News

THE News at 11
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting
THE News at 11
Tybee Island City Council votes to approve ban on smoking at the beach
Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting
City of Tybee Island
Tybee Island City Council votes to approve ban on smoking at the beach