Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Meeting held to discuss transportation problems in the Jasper County School District

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “It really hurts me. It really really hurts me because this is home,” said Myra Ulmer, a former Jasper County bus driver.

Around 70 parents gathered in Jasper County Thursday night, feeling that same pain. We reported on bussing struggles in the district back in August, and people said nothing’s changed.

Their kids are still struggling to get to school and the number of drivers dwindling. One former driver said an action by the district is to blame.

“When we got the letter to say that we would no longer be bus drivers and had to re-apply for our jobs.”

She kept that letter which says drivers will be required to have the same motor vehicle credentials to serve as a driver; in addition to the credentials below to serve as a paraprofessional. Ulmer said that means the district was going to make bus drivers work in the classroom as well... something many refused to do.

Isaiah Holman, who is also a former Jasper County bus driver, said,“I was forced out to resign because I didn’t follow their instruction of going in the classroom.”

That’s not the only reason both of these bus drivers now work in Beaufort County instead of Jasper though. Ulmer said after 35 years on the job she was only making $16 dollars an hour, a salary still much higher than that of a newer driver.

“I came here and they started me off at $9 or something an hour and here Beaufort County was paying about $15 an hour.”

While both say they enjoy their jobs in Beaufort County, they also said they wish things in Jasper went different and they’d be willing to return if there was change. With this being the group’s biggest concern, they want the priority moving forward to be clear.

“We need to leave the personal stuff out and we need to just focus on the kids getting to and from school.”

The district declined to comment on these transportation troubles, but claims they’re hiring three more drivers and offering sign-on bonuses to try to incentivize new drivers to come work in Jasper county.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting
Gov. Kemp will began issuing one time tax refunds
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Liberty Co. Sheriff clarifies his statements from Tuesday’s news conference
Police lights
Road reopens following a crash on the Talmadge Bridge
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sources: Hyundai to set $7B Georgia plant during Biden visit

Latest News

WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
Volunteers return to East Regional Medical Center
Meeting held to discuss transportation problems in the Jasper County School District
Chatham County Commission votes to designate fire fee instead of tax
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart