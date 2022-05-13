Students in Liberty County to have 12 new buses for the next school year

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the current school year coming to a close, the Liberty County School System has 12 new buses ready to hit the road for next school year.

The 12 new buses are part of the school district’s goal to get the average age of their fleet, made of around 150 buses, down to under 10 years old.

Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry says this new addition gets them closer to that target, with the average age of the fleet sitting around 12 years old – it used to be 15 years old. The school district also aims to have all buses air conditioned by the next school year.

“It’s just better for everybody. Primarily though, it’s less expensive for the school district to have those new buses and not be spending a lot of money and time off, the kids are late to school because we’ve had to repair those old buses.”

These 12 new buses are the result of ESPLOST funding in the county. The school district has purchased 44 new buses since 2018.

Dr. Perry says now that they have the new buses, the next steps are to get insurance for them.

