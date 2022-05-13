Sky Cams
Tybee Island City Council votes to approve ban on smoking at the beach

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smoking will soon be banned on all beaches on Tybee Island.

Tybee Island City Council approved the ordinance change Thursday night.

The ban applies to all tobacco and related products including vapes.

It also prohibits them on the beach, the ocean and on all crosswalks to the beach – including the pier.

City staff says almost half a million cigarette butts have been collected from the beach in the past 5 years.

“Many many people including this council have been frustrated at the litter especially the cigarette butts. It is unfortunate the people who do the right thing often have to bare the consequences of people who don’t,” said Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions.

The ban goes into effect June 1.

During the first three weeks of the ban, warnings will be given to those who smoke on the beaches.

That is to give the island time to notify the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting
