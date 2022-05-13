Volunteers return to East Regional Medical Center

STATESBORO Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers returned to work at East Georgia Regional in Statesboro first thing Monday morning.

The volunteers who’ve come back at East Georgia Regional Medical Center say they couldn’t be happier.

Helen Jackie Yates settled back in at the front desk this week where she’s volunteered since 2007. She and others got the green light Monday to return.

“You should have seen me when I came in Monday! I went around to all the people that I knew that still work here.”

Twenty members of the auxiliary returned to work a few hours a day or a few days a week to help visitors find patients and help patients find where in the building they’re supposed to be going.

David Keene, the auxiliary president, said, “the employees of the hospital have been really positive about having the volunteers back. And the patients are happy about it.”

They know their return takes some of the work off the staff so they can focus on patient care. But the volunteers say they serve an important role too.

“..if we’re friendly, nice, helpful, that gives them an ease, a comfort.”

Visitors must still wear a mask inside the hospital. But both said they’re glad to see some of the protocols lifted and they hope to see more of the volunteers return too.

