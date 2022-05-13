WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is now home to some of the most up-to-date military vehicles in the country.

Army leaders say it’s part of the 3rd Infantry Division’s commitment to being one of the most modern divisions in the U.S. Army.

In addition to the new vehicles, there’s an award-winning crew manning them.

The new vehicle’s are M2A4 Bradley Infantry Fighting vehicles and the first team in the country to complete maintenance and training on it is part of the 3rd ID.

“From the upgrades that we had previously, it’s made tremendous leaps and bounds from where we previously were. Increased survivability, beefed up drivetrain, increased logistical support with interchangeable parts,” said Master Gunner Staff Sergeant John Martin.

It’s part of a larger mission of Army modernization.

“So, the entire force is currently going through a modernization period. We’re starting to get improved vehicles, improved assets to improve our lethality and situational awareness, and our overall effectiveness on the battlefield,” said Company Commander Captain James Corino.

And the 3rd ID is no stranger to Bradley vehicles – their crew on the previous version, M2A3, just won the Sullivan Cup Competition – a national competition between different army bases.

Staff Sergeant Julian Gaiter, the Army’s top Bradley Fighting Vehicle Commander, said, “A huge factor that helped us was all the support that we received from the 3rd Infantry Division, from the platoon level all the way up to division, we had supporters there the entire time.”

Crew members say it’s all in the preparation.

“Putting through real-world exercises and giving us all the experience that we needed to go down there and show them what the 3rd Infantry Division is all about,” said SPC. Tyler McGinnis, the Army’s top Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner.

New vehicles and a new win… all part of Fort Stewart’s mission… to stay modern.

