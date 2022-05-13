WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC heard from friends and family of a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Yamacraw Village last week.

Her name was Desaray Gilliard...a life taken too soon.

Her mother Detraya Gilliard said she was late for her curfew and left her phone at home so she knew something was wrong.

“I sat on the bench hoping she would show up and when I got back, I walked to apartment 951 and that’s when I discovered her,” Gilliard said.

Gilliard said she was hoping her daughter would just hold on a little longer.

“She was covered in blood and not responsive, but she was still moving like she was trying to fight,” she said.

She also had to make sure whoever did it, wasn’t coming back.

Gilliard said, “nobody really knew what happened, if we were intended targets or if someone would be after me next.”

A freshman at Groves High School, her mother said Desaray or ‘Desi’, had a future that was taken away from her before she got started.

Desaray Gilliard (WTOC)

“She was a beautiful soul. She loved life. She loved people. Her personality was she could get along with anybody.”

That’s why Yamacraw showed up for her...to walk for Desaray.

“It was this child the other day, it could be you or another child tonight,” said Post 2 At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely.

Residents of Yamacraw stopped and reflected where she was killed.

Alderwoman Blakely said, “these babies did not ask to come here, but now that they’re here it’s our job to take care of them.”

They said enough is enough.

“I’m hurt because I don’t get to see this bubbly baby anymore,” said a family friend.

They see violence in this area far too often.

“This broke me...I gave it all up . I gave it up,” said someone who lives in the neighborhood.

As far as we know, there haven’t been any arrests made.

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

