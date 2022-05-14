Early voting changes in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Today, Governor McMaster signed a new legislation into law passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting in the state of South Carolina.

In-person absentee voting has been replaced with a two week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in Beaufort and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Early voting for the primaries in South Carolina will take place on June 14. Early voting for the primaries will now be from May 31 to June 10, expect for June 5 and 6.

Offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must bring your Photo ID or a voter registration card.

There are currently three early voting centers:

Beaufort - 15 John Galt Rd, Beaufort, SC 29906

Bluffton - 61B Ulmer Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910

Hilton Head - 539 William Hilton Pkwy, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Early voting for the June Runoffs held on June 28 will be from June 22 to June 24.

To vote absentee, you must request an absentee application and complete, sign and return the application by mail or in person.

New applications will be issued soon based on the new requirements but the old applications will still be accepted through May 31. After May 31, only new applications meeting current requirements will be accepted.

The deadline to return a new application is June 3. Once you receive your absentee ballot in the mail, you can vote and return your ballot to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person absentee voting is no longer authorized by law.

Polling place on Election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Head to scvotes.org to find your polling place.

