Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A second person is charged with murder in the shooting death of a tourist killed in downtown Savannah.

Savannah Police have arrested 42-year-old Corey Reynolds Kent.

Detectives say he’s charged in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker.

On April 24th, Tucker was visiting from England when he was shot at around 1:20 a.m. at the Timesaver Store on West Bay Street.

Another man, also shot at the store, survived his injuries.

Police initially arrested the suspected shooter 28-year-old Georgiamae Lawrence on murder charges.

Kent is currently in the Chatham County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.