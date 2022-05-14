Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A second person is charged with murder in the shooting death of a tourist killed in downtown Savannah.
Savannah Police have arrested 42-year-old Corey Reynolds Kent.
Detectives say he’s charged in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker.
On April 24th, Tucker was visiting from England when he was shot at around 1:20 a.m. at the Timesaver Store on West Bay Street.
Another man, also shot at the store, survived his injuries.
Police initially arrested the suspected shooter 28-year-old Georgiamae Lawrence on murder charges.
Kent is currently in the Chatham County Jail.
