Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

2022 Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health comes to Savannah

More than 100 people showed up to the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health
More than 100 people showed up to the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people came out, Saturday, for the 5th annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health in Forsyth Park.

This 5k is part of a series that supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to help people suffering from mental health issues.

The 5k takes place in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days.

Some of the runners had a name on the back of their shirt to show their support for a loved one.

Organizers say this series has been instrumental in raising money to help fund things like research and more.

“Increase awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma as far as having people come share their struggles and such and find communities of support. It’s such an important role that physical exercise and lifestyle well-being plays into mental health as a whole, so that’s why we’ve really been focusing on 5Ks,” said Reed Dohmen, a board member with the AB Korkor Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
Robert Presgraves
Toombs County inmate back in custody after escape
Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting

Latest News

Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
THE News at 11 Saturday
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
Robert Presgraves
Toombs County inmate back in custody after escape