2022 Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health comes to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people came out, Saturday, for the 5th annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health in Forsyth Park.

This 5k is part of a series that supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to help people suffering from mental health issues.

The 5k takes place in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days.

Some of the runners had a name on the back of their shirt to show their support for a loved one.

Organizers say this series has been instrumental in raising money to help fund things like research and more.

“Increase awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma as far as having people come share their struggles and such and find communities of support. It’s such an important role that physical exercise and lifestyle well-being plays into mental health as a whole, so that’s why we’ve really been focusing on 5Ks,” said Reed Dohmen, a board member with the AB Korkor Foundation.

