46th annual Onion festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday turned out to be another picture perfect Saturday in Glennville for the annual onion festival.

The parade rolled through downtown as WTOC once again carried it live.

From there, people flocked to the streets to check out all the vendors including the farmers selling bags of onions as well as the people making blooming onions, onion rings and more.

This marked the second year the festival filled the downtown streets instead of the old farmers market.

Organizers say it’s a great chance to show off their downtown.

“We’ve got some new businesses that have opened up downtown. It’s just an opportune time to keep growing,” Wayne Dasher, Festival co-chair said.

The program downtown recognized the winners of the float contest as well as the community’s largest onion and more.

As soon as the sun goes down, they’ll start planning for next year.

