Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

DeLoach Lupus Foundation holds Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk

DeLoach Lupus Foundation holds Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk (WTOC)
DeLoach Lupus Foundation holds Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk (WTOC)(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday, family members and patients gathered for the DeLoach Lupus Foundation’s first official Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk

Organizers said an event like this helps raise awareness for the disease that’s often described as ‘invisible.’

The funds raised will help local Lupus patients with costs associated with treatment such as prescriptions and transportation to appointments.

Salathiel DeLoach said she was diagnosed with Lupus 20 years ago and knows first-hand how it affects someone’s daily life.

DeLoach said she encourages people to be kind and patient to those who have it and to take the time to learn more about it.

“I have to do something to make sure other Lupus patients don’t go through the things that I had to go through. I want to make sure that people that are newly diagnosed know, in the City of Savannah, that there is some place to go. There is a family that’s willing to assist their family on the journey,” said DeLoach, Founder of the DeLoach Lupus Foundation.

DeLoach said she hopes to expand the foundation into the other surrounding communities.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
Robert Presgraves
Toombs County inmate back in custody after escape
Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting

Latest News

More than 100 people showed up to the Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health
2022 Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health comes to Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
THE News at 11 Saturday
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah