DeLoach Lupus Foundation holds Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday, family members and patients gathered for the DeLoach Lupus Foundation’s first official Lace Up for Lupus Awareness Walk

Organizers said an event like this helps raise awareness for the disease that’s often described as ‘invisible.’

The funds raised will help local Lupus patients with costs associated with treatment such as prescriptions and transportation to appointments.

Salathiel DeLoach said she was diagnosed with Lupus 20 years ago and knows first-hand how it affects someone’s daily life.

DeLoach said she encourages people to be kind and patient to those who have it and to take the time to learn more about it.

“I have to do something to make sure other Lupus patients don’t go through the things that I had to go through. I want to make sure that people that are newly diagnosed know, in the City of Savannah, that there is some place to go. There is a family that’s willing to assist their family on the journey,” said DeLoach, Founder of the DeLoach Lupus Foundation.

DeLoach said she hopes to expand the foundation into the other surrounding communities.

