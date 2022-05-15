Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demonstrators gathered outside the Chatham County Courthouse in an outcry of support for abortion rights.

“We’re frustrated, we’re angry, we’re grieving, and we are fed up that we have to fight the same fight,” Planned Parenthood rep said.

Men, women, adults, and children vowing to fight for abortion access.

“The government should have no choice on what’s going on with our bodies. What I choose to do, what anyone else chooses to do, that’s our own private choice,” Savannah Strickland, Savannah Rally Attendee said.

The demonstrations in Savannah and across the nation come after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court signaled those justices could soon overturn Roe versus Wade.

If Roe versus Wade is overturned, many are worried that Georgia could become one of several states likely to ban abortions.

“I’m really concerned. Where does this end? This is only going to lead to unsafe ways. This won’t stop abortions; this will only increase the dangers of them,” Strickland said.

Others say they were motivated by their own experiences to show support.

“I had an abortion when I was 16 years old because of choices that I did not get to make. I did not get to make that decision. And then I had an abortion at 25 years old and I did get to make that decision. I believe that everyone gets to have that decision whether they choose abortion or adoption, whatever they decide,” Mariah Irwin/Savannah Rally Attendee said.

But city leaders at the rally including Savannah mayor Van Johnson encouraged everyone to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“Obviously, there’s an opportunity now called voting. In which people can ensure that they have representatives that represent them and represent their interests.”

Organizers vowing to continue their fight at the polls as election season ramps up.

It’s important to note, there weren’t any counter demonstrators at Saturday’s rally.

The Supreme Court also says the decision is not final.

A ruling is expected at the end of the court’s term in either late June or July.

