Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
Robert Presgraves
Toombs County inmate back in custody after escape
Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Feds interview Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident
Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed.
Finland: Helsinki bunkers illustrate fears of Russia
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero