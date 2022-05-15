Sky Cams
Man walks 50 miles to bring awareness to law enforcement killed in the line of duty(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man carried on a tradition of calling attention to law officers and their sacrifices.

John Long completed his annual “Fifty for the Fallen” walk this morning.

He walked laps around Statesboro’s perimeter for 50 miles to call attention to the men and women of law enforcement nationwide killed in the line of duty.

The walk took roughly 24 hours to complete.

Long says more people should appreciate the police, sheriff’s deputies and others who serve and protect their community.

“They are our front line of defense. They are the ones that make it possible for you and I to do what we’re doing right now,” said John Long.

Long started his walk Saturday afternoon and wrapped up midday today.

This marked his sixth time doing this. He coincides the walk with Police Memorial Week.

