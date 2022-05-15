Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

More than 100 people showed up to the five fifty fifty run walk for mental health

More than 100 people showed up to the five fifty fifty run walk for mental health
More than 100 people showed up to the five fifty fifty run walk for mental health(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5th annual five fifty fifty Run Walk for Mental Health was held in Forsyth Park Saturday.

Organizers say more than 100 people showed up.

This 5k is part of a series that supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to help people suffering from mental health illnesses.

The 5k takes place in each of the 50 states over 50 consecutive days hence the name.

Some of the runners had a name on the back of their shirt to show their support for a loved one.

Organizers say this series has been instrumental in raising money to help fund research and more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desaray Gilliard
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Yamacraw remembers 15-year-old Groves High School Student killed in a shooting
Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: New Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Fort Stewart
City of Tybee Island
Tybee Island City Council votes to approve ban on smoking at the beach
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sources: Hyundai to set $7B Georgia plant during Biden visit

Latest News

46th annual Onion festival returns
46th annual Onion festival returns
THE News at 11 Saturday
46th annual Onion festival returns
Trolley tour highlights Henry Ford era in Richmond Hill
Trolley tour highlights Henry Ford era in Richmond Hill
THE News at 11
Blue Star Memorial Highway marker unveiled and rededicated