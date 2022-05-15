More than 100 people showed up to the five fifty fifty run walk for mental health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5th annual five fifty fifty Run Walk for Mental Health was held in Forsyth Park Saturday.

Organizers say more than 100 people showed up.

This 5k is part of a series that supports the AB Korkor Foundation’s mission to help people suffering from mental health illnesses.

The 5k takes place in each of the 50 states over 50 consecutive days hence the name.

Some of the runners had a name on the back of their shirt to show their support for a loved one.

Organizers say this series has been instrumental in raising money to help fund research and more.

