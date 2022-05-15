Sky Cams
Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 south at Quacco Road.

Police say the accident happened at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, when a dump truck ran into a bridge.

The accident is currently under investigation by Pooler Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

No additional information is being released at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.

